Sports

Spikers ready for a new season, move to Class A

Posted 8/22/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

After dominating the court in District 15 and Region 8 volleyball action for the past several years at the Class B level, the Watford City Wolves volleyball team will be moving up to Class A this year.

And that move to a higher level of play has Renae Mogen, Wolves coach, excited.

“We are looking forward to the new season going into Class A,” states Mogen. “Our goal is to be competitive in the WDA.”

