Sports

Spikers ready for a new season

Posted 8/28/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

After ending last season with a 4-16 conference record and an overall record of 9-24 in their first season of Class A volleyball, Renae Mogen, Wolves head coach, says this season will be a rebuilding year after losing six seniors.

“I’m excited about the potential of this year’s team,” states Mogen. “After having one year of Class A volleyball under our belt, the girls know what to expect. I have a talented group of girls that work well together. We will face good teams each and every night so we will have to come ready to play. Good serving and defense will be key to a successful year.”

