Spikers pound Turtle Mountain in three games

Posted 10/10/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City’s offense was firing on all cylinders on Friday evening as the Wolves crushed Turtle Mountain in three quick games during Class A WDA volleyball action at the Rough Rider Center.

This week the Wolves, who are 12-24 overall and 7-14 in WDA action, will be on the road as they take on Bismarck Legacy on Friday evening before taking on Jamestown on Saturday.

