Sports

Spikers pick up big WDA win over Williston

Posted 10/09/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

After going 3-3 at the Dickinson High School Tournament on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 27 and 28, to win the Silver Division championship title, Watford City’s varsity volleyball team picked up a big WDA win on Oct. 1 against Williston.

At the Dickinson Tournament, the Wolves picked up wins over Hazen, New England and Beach, while falling to Linton, Billings Senior and Laurel.

This week the Wolves will be hosting Dickinson on Friday, Oct. 11, and hope to avenge an earlier season loss to the Midgets. Watford City will close out the week’s schedule on the road as they travel to Belcourt on Saturday and to Williston on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

