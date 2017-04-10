Sports

Spikers overpower Stanley

Posted 10/04/17 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City’s varsity volleyball team kept its dual match record unblemished this past week as the Wolves easily defeated the Stanley Blue Jays in three quick games on Sept. 26.

And in tournament play, the Wolves again had a very good showing as they took third place in the consolation bracket at the Des Lacs Burlington Tournament over the weekend.

This week the Wolves will host Trenton on Thursday, Oct. 5, as part of Watford City’s Homecoming activities before traveling to Dickinson Trinity on Saturday.

