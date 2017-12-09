Sports

Spikers off to a good start

Posted 9/12/17 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City’s varsity volleyball team got off to a very good start to open their 2017 season as the Wolves picked up wins over Divide County, Killdeer, Alexander and New Town

The Wolves then finished in second place in the Gold Division in their own 16-team tournament this past Saturday.

This week the Wolves will be traveling to Parshall on Thursday and then to Ray on Monday, Sept. 18.

