Sports

Spikers have their eyes on district title

Posted 10/25/17 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

While the Watford City varsity volleyball team won’t be playing its final regular season game of the year until this Thursday when they host Heart River, the Wolves already have their sights set on winning the upcoming District 15 Tournament.

The Wolves, who are undefeated in district play and post a 20-8-3 season record, will be entering the District 15 Tournament as the No. 1 seed. The tournament begins on Tuesday, Oct. 31, at the Williston Trinity Christian gymnasium. Watford City will receive a first round bye and then take on the winner of the Alexander vs. Trenton match on Thursday, Nov. 2.

