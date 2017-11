Sports

Spikers claim sixth straight district title

Posted 11/08/17 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

With their win over Williston Trinity Christian in the District 15 Girls Volleyball Tournament on Nov. 2, the Watford City Wolves notched up one of the goals that team had set for themselves at the start of the season.

The win made it six straight district titles for the Wolves, who are playing their last season of Class B volleyball and move to the Class A level next year.

