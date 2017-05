Sports

Solid pitching and hitting lead Wolves to sweep Stanley

Posted 5/09/17 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City picked up a big league win over Stanley on Tuesday as the Wolves crushed the Blue Jays,10-0, in a league-counting game.

This week the Wolves will be on the road as they travel to Williston on Friday and Heart River on Saturday before closing out their home season on Monday, May 15, when Watford City hosts Shiloh Christian.

