Sports

Softball team still looking for a win

Posted 4/24/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City’s girls softball team saw its season record fall to 0-8 last week as the Wolves were swept by Minot, 23-0 and 14-4, in two quick games.

The Magi held the Wolves hitless in the first game, while Watford City finally got their bats going in the second game as they would score four runs on 11 hits in the loss.

The next action for the Wolves will be at the East-West Invitational in Casselton on Friday and Saturday, before traveling to Turtle Mountain on Tuesday, April 30.

