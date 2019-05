Sports

Softball team drops five games

Posted 5/01/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

In what was another rough week for the Watford City girls softball team, the Wolves dropped a pair of games to Williston on Tuesday, April 23, before losing three games at the East-West Invitational in Casselton over the weekend.

The Wolves, who are 0-12 on the season, will travel to Dickinson on May 2, to take on the Midgets, who are 11-5.

