Softball team begins post season play

While Watford City’s varsity softball team took one on the chin last week as the Wolves fell to Beulah, 14-3, Devin Langerud, Wolves’ head coach, knows that his team has to get better if they hope to make a post season run.

The Wolves will be competing in the West Sub-Region Tournament this week with the top four teams advancing to the regional tournament.

“We’re going to have to play good ball at the sub-region tournament,” states Langerud. “All of the teams are very even.”

In addition to Watford City, Beulah, Central McLean, Heart River, Solen/Standing Rock, Washburn and Wilton-Wing will be vying for a top four finish and the right to advance to the West Region Tournament. That tournament will be held May 21 and 22 in Turtle Lake.

