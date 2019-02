Sports

Shannon wins title at Larimore tourney

Posted 1/30/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The Wolves wrestling team took to the road for two days of wrestling in Larimore this past weekend as Watford City wrestled in a pair of duals on Friday night before competing in the Larimore Invitational on Saturday.

In dual action Watford City downed MonDak, 24-18, before falling to Larimore, 36-30.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer