Sports

Runners keep improving times

Posted 9/26/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City’s girls and boys cross country teams finished in fifth and sixth place, respectively, at the Becki Wells Invitational this past Friday in Dickinson.

“It was a great day for runners to run,” stated Dave Gumke, Wolves’ boys coach. “Our top three runners have been very consistent as Caleb Hansen has led the team all year and Britton Cranston is our number two runner. Tanner Edwards, our number three runner, is starting to figure out how to race and compete.”

Hanson finished the course in 11th place in 17:26.10 to lead the Watford City boys team, while Cranston and Edwards finished in 26th and 42nd place in times of 18:30.71 and 19:47.86, respectively.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer