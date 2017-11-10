Sports

Runners head to region meet

Posted 10/11/17 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City’s Cross Country teams competed in two meets this past week as they wrapped up their regular season schedule and get ready for their post season races.

This Saturday the Wolves will be running in the West Region Meet in Bowman and then have a week off before heading to State.

“We had a great week to learn mental toughness,” stated Greg Brown, girls head coach. “On Tuesday it was on the cooler side in Watford City and on Saturday we got extra strength training running into the wind in Minot.”

Powered by the three Ogle sisters, who finished in the top three, Brown’s girls team won the Watford City Invitational on Oct. 3.

