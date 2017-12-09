Sports

Runners compete in two meets

Posted 9/12/17 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City’s Cross Country runners are seeing their times improve as the Wolves competed in meets in Minot and Mandan over the past two weeks.

In the Mouse River Local, which was held on Sept. 1, in Minot, Kayla Ogle paced the girls team with a second place finish, while the boys team took sixth place with Braedon Gumke taking 16th place.

“Minot was a very fast, repetitive course,” stated Greg Brown, girls head coach. “We got lucky and the wind helped keep things cool.”

While Brown only had three girls compete at Minot, he noted that the team is dealing with some injuries that are hampering the team’s scores.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer