Sports

Runners compete at Valley City meet

Posted 9/27/17 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City cross country runners got a chance to run on the course that will serve as the site of this year’s Cross Country State Meet when they competed in the Bill Jansen Blue and White Meet in Valley City on Saturday.

“It was a great day to run on the state course site,” stated Dave Gumke, boys head coach. “The guys are now able to visualize that race to prepare for it again later in the year.”

While the Valley City course was more difficult than the course last week, Gumke noted that all of his runners improved their times and moved a little closer to where they need to be.

