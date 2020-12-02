Sports

RRC to host 2020 WDA wrestling tournament

Posted 2/12/20 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Which of the top eight wrestlers in each of the 14 weight classes in the WDA will be headed to the State Class A Wrestling Tournament will be determined this Saturday as Watford City hosts the 2020 WDA Wrestling Tournament at the Rough Rider Center.

“It should be a very exciting tournament,” states Robin Schwartz, Wolves head wrestling coach. “Without a doubt some of the best wrestlers in each of the weight classes are in the WDA.”

While Schwartz acknowledges that his young team has had more losses than wins this season against the WDA competition, he believes several of his wrestlers have a good chance of making it to the state tournament, which will be held in Fargo on Feb. 22.

The WDA Tournament will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, with wrestlers from Bismarck High, Bismarck Century, Bismarck Legacy, Bismarck St. Mary’s, Dickinson High, Jamestown High, Mandan High, Minot High, Turtle Mountain High, Watford City High and Williston High competing.

