Sports

Peterson signs with DSU to play basketball

Posted 4/24/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Ever since the fifth grade, Lindsay Peterson has worn the #10 jersey when she stepped onto the basketball court. And now the Watford City High School standout is going to be wearing that same number as she continues her basketball career at Dickinson State College.

After being recruited by Concordia College in Moorhead, Minn., as well as Williston State, Bismarck State, Mayville State and Valley City State, Peterson made her final decision on Tuesday, April 16, as she signed her NAIA National Letter of Intent to play for the Blue Hawks.

“You just know when it feels right,” stated Peterson on her decision to play at Dickinson State. “The coaches at DSU really care about me, both as a player and a student. DSU has a great Elementary Education program and the classroom size will be great as I won’t be just a number. I am very excited to be a Blue Hawk!”

