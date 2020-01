Sports

Oilers win three, lose one in hockey action

Posted 1/22/20 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The Watford City Junior Gold hockey team had a busy schedule this past week as they skated to three wins before falling to Grand Forks on Sunday afternoon.

On Thursday, Jan. 16, the Oilers blasted Hazen, 9-1, with Fox and Jackson Dodds scoring four goals each in the easy win, while Nick Brunelle netted one goal.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer