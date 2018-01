Sports

Oilers take 3rd at Grand Forks tourney

Posted 1/17/18 (Wed)

The Watford City Oilers Junior Gold team won third place this past weekend in a non-league tournament in Grand Forks.

The Oilers started the weekend off with a 4-2 loss to the Estevan Bruins on Friday.

The Oilers jumped out to a 2-1 lead over Estevan in the first period on goals by Jackson Dodds with the assist from Darien Dunn, and the other by Fox Dodds with the assist going to his brother, Jackson.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer