Sports

Oilers girls hockey team heads to State

Posted 2/28/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The Watford City Oilers 19U girls hockey team wrapped up their season last week as they dropped a pair of games to Sidney and Bismarck, while skating to a tie with Crosby.

With their regular season over, the Oilers will be heading to the State 19U Hockey Tournament in Grand Forks on March 2 - 4.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer