Sports

Oiler girls pick up two hockey wins

Posted 2/14/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor



The Watford City Oilers 19U girls hockey team opened its four-game weekend play with a loss to Minot in the Mandan Tournament, but finished strong with wins over West Fargo and Fargo.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer