Sports

Oiler girls go 2-2 in hockey action

Posted 1/24/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The Watford City 19U girls hockey team went 2-2 in hockey action this past week. The Oilers dropped a 3-1 contest against Dickinson High on Jan. 18 and then went 2-1 over the weekend as they downed Breckenridge/Wahpeton and Fargo while losing to West Fargo.

The next action for the girls will be at home as they host Sidney on Friday at 6 p.m. and Minot on Saturday at 1 p.m., before traveling to Hazen on Sunday for a 3 p.m. game.

