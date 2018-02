Sports

Oiler girls down Crosby, fall to Glasgow Ice Dawgs

Posted 2/07/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The Watford City girls hockey team split this past weekend as they fell to Crosby, 2-0, before bouncing back to edge Glasgow, 5-3.

This weekend the girls will travel to Mandan for a league-wide jamboree and will take on West Fargo, Fargo, Bismarck and Minot.

