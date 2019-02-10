Sports

Ogles lead cross country teams

Posted 10/02/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Hayley and Jaelyn Ogle continue to be among the top runners in girls cross country as the two sisters took first and second, respectively, at two meets this past week as the Wolves took third place at the Beulah and Rugby meets.

Hayley clocked times of 19:36 and 18:53 at Beulah and Rugby to take first place, while Jaelyn garnered second place finishes with times of 19:59 and 19:16.

“I’m very impressed with how we are running as a team,” stated Sydney Lund, girls head coach. “We have been putting our heart and soul into workouts and it is definitely showing in their results. The girls have a great attitude about the coming meets and how they can continue to place better. As a team, I hope we can continue to place well and bring our best effort.”

