Sports

Ogle takes ninth at cross country meet

Posted 9/20/17 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City’s cross country runners got to test themselves against some of the top runners in the state on Saturday as the Wolves competed in the Anderson/Stavn meet in Bismarck this past Saturday.

Kayla Ogle paced the girls team with a ninth place finish with a time of 19:21.13, while Braedon Gumke took 51st place against Class A runners and 10th place against Class B runners with a time of 18:02.75.

“We are going to put together a complete girls team at something this year,” states Greg Brown, girls head coach. “We have a lot of great runners in practice, but with dual sport athletes and small leg injuries, we are having problems getting a full team to each meet.”

