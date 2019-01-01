Sports

Ogle takes first at Heen/Ihmels meet

Posted 8/28/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Hayley Ogle kicked off her 2019 cross country season with a great start as she took first place in the girls division of the Heen/Ihmels Invite in Williston on Aug. 24.

Ogle clocked a time of 20.09 as she crossed the finish line to help the Wolves girls team to a fourth place finish. Also placing in the top 10 was her younger sister, Jaelyn, who finished in fifth place with a time of 20:56.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer