Ogle sisters hitting their stride on the track

Posted 4/24/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City’s track teams haven’t been able to compete for the past two weeks because of cold temperatures. But that long absence didn’t seem to bother Hayley and Kayla Ogle much as they turned in state qualifying performances in five events at the Mayer/Carlson Invite in Minot on Thursday, April 8.

“Hayley went after state qualifying hard and qualified three individual events,” stated Greg Brown, girls head coach. “She then paired with Kyley Barnett, Annie Dennis and Kayla Ogle to qualify the 1,600 meter relay.”

Hayley won the 400 meter dash with a state qualifying time and then turned her attention to qualifying in two other events. She had first place finishes in the pole vault and long jump with state qualifying leaps of 9’3” and 16’8,” respectively.

She then wrapped up a great day on the track running one leg of the 1,600 meter relay team’s state qualifying time of 4:14.24.

