Sports

Ogle girls lead Wolves to 7th place finish at State

Posted 10/30/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Hayley Ogle and Jaelyn Ogle definitely left their mark at the State Class A Cross Country Meet on Saturday, Oct. 26, as the two sisters finished in second and fourth place, respectively.

Competing on a cold and windy course at the Souris Valley Golf Course in Minot, Hayley Ogle turned in a time of 18:29 to take second behind Meghan Ford of Jamestown, who blistered the course with a 17:41 finish time.

In her second year of competing at the Class A level, Hayley improved her time and place finish at this year’s meet. Last year, the Watford City High School junior took third place with a time of 18:37.28.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer