Sports

Ogle girls lead Watford to 6th place finish at State

Posted 10/31/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Kayla Ogle turned in the race of her high school career as the W.C.H.S. senior posted a time of 18.27.74 to take second place at the State Class A Cross Country Meet in Jamestown this past Saturday.

In only their first year of competing at the Class A level, Watford City’s girls cross country team took sixth place against a strong field of Class A runners. And it was through the efforts of Kayla and her two younger sisters, Hayley and Jaelyn, that powered the Wolves to their finish.

Hayley Ogle finished the race in third place with a time of 18:37.28, while Jaelyn Ogle took 12th place with a time of 19:10.33.

All three Ogle girls were named to the Class A All State Team.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer