Nelson qualifies for two top steer wrestling competitions

Posted 10/16/19 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

After a successful competition in the PRCA Badlands Circuit Finals in Minot on Oct. 4-6, Joe Nelson of McKenzie County has now qualified for the 2020 Ram National Circuit Finals Rodeo (RNCFR) in Florida and the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo next year in Texas.

“This was my first time to ever be in the Badlands Circuit Finals,” says Nelson, who recently took fourth place in steer wrestling at the 2019 NDRA Finals Rodeo.

Nelson said he had one intention when he got ready to compete at the Badlands Circuit Finals. And that was to score on all four of his steers.

“My main goal when I got there was to get out of the barrier and catch all four of the steers and I was able to do that,” says Nelson.

While it goes without saying, the steer wrestler who competed all three days in the Badlands Circuit Rodeo Finals, says overall, everything went well.

