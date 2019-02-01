taoCMS™ Demo Site: Sports


Weather Forecast
Home » Sports »

Sports

Minot High rolls over Wolves in cage action

Posted 1/02/19 (Wed)

Minot High rolls over Wolves in cage action

By Neal A. Shipman
Farmer Editor

While the Minot boys basketball team picked up an easy win over Watford City on Friday, Dec. 21, the Watford City girls proved to be a bigger challenge for the Majettes.
The Minot Magicians, who were 3-1 entering the contest, downed the Wolves, 76-52, in boys action, while the Majettes, who were 1-3 in WDA action entering the game, pulled out a 50-47 win over the Wolves in girls basketball action.
Both Watford City teams are now 1-6 on the season and will be traveling to Belcourt on Friday, Jan. 4.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer


© Copyright McKenzie County Farmer. All rights reserved.powered by taoCMS™ Web Content Manager