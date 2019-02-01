Sports

Minot High rolls over Wolves in cage action

Posted 1/02/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

While the Minot boys basketball team picked up an easy win over Watford City on Friday, Dec. 21, the Watford City girls proved to be a bigger challenge for the Majettes.

The Minot Magicians, who were 3-1 entering the contest, downed the Wolves, 76-52, in boys action, while the Majettes, who were 1-3 in WDA action entering the game, pulled out a 50-47 win over the Wolves in girls basketball action.

Both Watford City teams are now 1-6 on the season and will be traveling to Belcourt on Friday, Jan. 4.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer