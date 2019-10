Sports

Midgets sweep Wolves in WDA volleyball play

Posted 10/16/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City’s varsity volleyball team saw its WDA record fall to 2-8 and its season record fall to 6-17 after the Wolves were swept by the Dickinson Midgets, 3-0, on Friday, Oct. 11.

The next action for the Wolves will be on Tuesday, Oct. 22, when Minot High comes to town.

