Sports

Midgets shut out Watford in home dual

Posted 1/22/20 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The Dickinson Midgets swept Watford City’s varsity wrestling team, 69-0, in a home dual meet on Thursday, Jan. 16.

The Midgets improved their WDA record to 2-3, while Watford City’s record fell to 0-6.

The next action for the Wolves will be on Thursday, Jan. 23, when they travel to Jamestown before competing in the Killdeer Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 23.

