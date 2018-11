Sports

McGorman named to All-WDA volleyball team

Posted 11/21/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Tia McGorman, Watford City’s 5’11” senior middle hitter, has been named to the All-WDA volleyball second team.

McGorman, who helped lead the Wolves to a 4-16 conference record and an overall 17-45 season record in Watford City’s first season of playing Class A volleyball, ended the year with 149 kills and 45 blocks.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer