Mandaree upsets Stanley, Trenton in Region 8 Tournament

Posted 2/28/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Never underestimate the underdog.

After barely getting out of the District 15 Girls Basketball Tournament as the No. 4 seed, the Mandaree Warriors were definitely the underdogs heading into the Region 8 Tournament this past week.

But somebody forgot to tell the Warriors that the No. 4 team seldom, if ever, knocks off the No. 1 team in opening round tournament action and then sends the No. 2 team packing in the semifinals. Did Stanley and Trenton overlook Mandaree? If so, the Warriors aren’t complaining as those two wins earned them a berth in the Region 8 title game against Watford City with the winner heading to the State Class B Girls Basketball Tournament.

Not too bad for a team that hadn’t been to a regional tournament in nine years.

