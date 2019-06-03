Sports

Mandaree tops Parshall for District 15 championship title

Posted 3/06/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Mandaree laid waste to their opponents in the District 15 Boys Basketball Tournament as the Warriors punched their ticket to the Region 8 Tournament, which began on March 4 in New Town.

The Warriors improved their season record to 20-4 as they rolled over Williston Trinity Christian and New Town in district tournament action before knocking off Parshall, 76-31, in the championship game.

In the lopsided victory, Mandaree blew the game wide open in the first quarter as the Warriors went on a 30-5 scoring spree before posting a 42-15 halftime advantage.

