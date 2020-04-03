Sports

Mandaree takes on White Shield for Region 8 Tournament seat

Posted 3/04/20 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The Alexander Comets boys basketball season came to an end at the District 15 Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 29, while the Mandaree Warriors will need to win one more game to make it to the Region 8 Tournament.

The Comets dropped their first game falling to New Town, 81-24, in opening round action of the District 15 Tournament on Friday, Feb. 28, at the Rough Rider Center before losing to Mandaree, 74-30, on Friday to be eliminated from the tournament.

Mandaree lost to Trenton, 72-63, in opening round action before rolling over the Comets in second day action.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer