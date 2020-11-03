taoCMS™ Demo Site: Sports


Mandaree cage season ends at District 15 Tournament

Posted 3/11/20 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman
Farmer Editor

Mandaree’s boys basketball season came to an end at the District 15 Tournament as the Warriors fell to White Shield, 59-44, in the Region 8 qualifying game on Monday, March 2, at Watford City’s Rough Rider Center.
The Warriors, who entered the tournament as the No. 4 seed, lost to Trenton, the No. 5 seed, 72-63, in opening round action before knocking off Alexander, 79-30, in loser-out action.
In the battle to advance to the Region 8 Tournament, the Warriors were no match for White Shield, the No. 3 seed, as Mandaree got behind early and was never able to make a challenge.

