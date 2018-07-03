Sports

Mandaree advances to Region 8 tourney

Posted 3/07/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor



Mandaree was the team that everyone seemed to overlook in the District 15 Boys Basketball Tournament last week. But the Warriors, who entered the tournament as the No. 6 seed, showed White Shield and Watford City that it can be very costly to overlook an underdog team.

The Warriors pulled off a thrilling, 68-65, win over White Shield in the opening round play of the tournament before shocking Watford City, 77-62. With the win, Mandaree advanced to the district title match-up against New Town and guaranteed themselves a trip to the Region 8 Tournament in Williston this week.

