Mandaree advances to District 15 title game

Posted 2/28/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The Mandaree boys basketball team guaranteed themselves a berth in the upcoming Region 8 Boys Basketball Tournament with a 77-62 win over Watford City in the semifinals of the District 15 Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 24 at Watford City’s Rough Rider Center.

With the loss to the Warriors, Watford City will need to defeat Lewis & Clark-North Shore in the regional qualifier on Monday afternoon to keep their post season play alive.

