Sports

Mandan squeaks by Watford City girls

Posted 1/22/20 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City gave Mandan, the No. 3 team in the WDA, a run for their money on Saturday afternoon. But when the final ticks on the clock ran out, the Wolves were on the short side of the scoring column, losing to the Braves, 72-63.

Watford City, who is 2-7 in WDA play and 3-7 overall, is hoping to get back in the winning column this Thursday as the Wolves will host Dickinson in a 7:45 p.m. contest at the Rough Rider Center.

The last time the Wolves and the Midgets squared off was on Dec. 17, with Watford City edging Dickinson, 44-40.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer