Mandan overpowers Wolves in varsity basketball action

Posted 1/22/20 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City’s varsity boys basketball team saw their season record fall to 0-10 on Saturday, Jan. 18, as the Wolves fell to the Mandan Braves, 99-43.

This week the Wolves will be hosing Dickinson at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23, at the Rough Rider Center.

