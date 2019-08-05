Sports

Losing streak continues

Posted 5/08/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City’s varsity baseball team saw its season record fall to 4-18 and to 2-8 in WDA play as the Wolves dropped games to Dickinson and Minot this past week.

Since winning two games against Turtle Mountain on April 4, the Wolves have lost their last 16 straight games.

This week the Wolves will be on the road as they travel to Jamestown on Friday, May 10 and to Mandan on Tuesday, May 14.

