Sports

“Sensational Six” head to Las Vegas for Junior NFR

Posted 11/28/18 (Wed)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer

Six McKenzie County boys are on their way to the Junior National Finals Rodeo (NFR) in Las Vegas the first week of December. Of the staggering number of riders competing from this county, these young men had to make their way through a series of qualifying rodeos to earn the chance to ride.

Zane Wagoner, 11, Ty Brenna, 13, Tel Sorenson, 13, and Jake Leppell, 17, will all be competing in the saddle bronc competition, while Izaak Boekelman, 14, and Coy Hepper, 12, will compete in the bareback riding event.

Last year, only two riders from all of North Dakota qualified for the Junior NFR Finals. One of those riders is repeat competitor and McKenzie County resident Coy Hepper. Last year, however, he got into the arena with a broken elbow and hopes to make a much better showing at the upcoming finals this year.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer