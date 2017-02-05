Sports

Kaczmar, Ogle qualify for State at Charlie Denton Relays

Posted 5/02/17 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City’s athletes saw that they could perform well against some of the top Class A and B schools in the state last Friday as the Wolves’ track teams competed in the Charlie Denton Relays in Bismarck.

Cole McGorman won the high jump with a leap of 6’0”, while Keegan Kaczmar qualified for State in the 400 meter dash with a time of 52.21 to help the Watford City boys varsity track team to a 10th place finish.

“This meet had a very large number of participants,” stated Dave Gumke, boys’ head coach. “Many of our athletes posted some very good marks, but just weren’t able to place in the top eight. Overall, I am pleased with our performance and competitiveness at this meet.”

