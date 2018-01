Sports

Junior Gold splits in weekend play

Posted 1/10/18 (Wed)

The Watford City Oilers Junior Gold hockey team won two out of three league games this weekend.

The Oilers lost 5-4 in overtime to the league-leading Grand Forks Stallions on Friday, before coming back to beat the Langdon Blades, 6-2, on Saturday and the Fargo Freeze, 5-2, on Sunday.

