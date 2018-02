Sports

Junior Gold splits in hockey action

Posted 2/07/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The Watford City Junior Gold hockey team split in league action this weekend on a road trip to Grand Forks and Fargo.

The next action for the Junior Gold team will be on Saturday when they host the Sidney Rangers at 7 p.m. in their final regular season home game. Prior to the game, the team will recognize its five senior players and their parents.

