Sports

Junior Gold improves league record to 6-0

Posted 12/31/19 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The Watford City Junior Gold hockey team is headed into the holiday break with an undefeated 6-0 record in league play.

The Oilers picked up their sixth league win on Dec. 19, in a big 7-1 win over the Richland Rangers.

